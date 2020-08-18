With Gov. Brian Kemp signing an executive order Aug. 15 to allow the state’s individual municipalities to adopt their own mask mandates due to the COVID-19 pandemic after not allowing them previously, the city of Sandy Springs is moving forward with its own directive.
The city’s mandate means everyone must wear a mask when in public places, including public buildings and spaces.
“Wearing a mask in public is one of the easiest and most effective means to protect one another from coronavirus, and it will help prevent more restrictive local measures that could involve closing businesses, schools, youth sports, and other important activities to bring the spread of the virus under control,” Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul said in a news release announcing the mandate. “It is a minor inconvenience that has a profound impact on our individual as well as economic health.”
For at least the past two months, especially as COVID-19 cases have risen, residents have called on Paul and the city to mandate masks in public spaces and possibly other places such as retail stores and restaurants. While the mayor encouraged individuals to wear masks, he previously said he couldn’t mandate them because of the state law. The city also has posted on its website (www.sandyspringsga.gov) a list of businesses that require masks.
Kemp’s executive order allows city and county governments that have met a threshold requirement of 100 or more confirmed cases of COIVD-19 per 100,000 residents over the previous 14 days to implement mask regulations. According to the release, Fulton County meets that case threshold, seeing a 1,639 case increase over the past week.
In keeping with the governor’s order, those found in noncompliance will receive a warning. Private businesses or organizations opting to exempt themselves from the mask requirement are asked to post a notice in a prominent place noting that are not mandating masks.
“Combatting COVID requires a community effort. It is on all of us to do our part,” Paul said.
