Award winning musicals "Wicked," "Hairspray," "Anastasia," "Chicago" and more will take the stage of the Fox Theatre during the 2022-2023 Broadway season.
The lineup is also set to feature the stage adaptation of the a "Pretty Woman: The Musical," "Tina — The Tina Turner Musical," "Riverdance" and Charles Fuller’s "A Soldier's Play" directed by Atlanta theatre icon Kenny Leon.
“The 2022/2023 season is set to be one of our most dynamic seasons yet!” vice president of Broadway in Atlanta Russ Belin said. “We’re looking forward to bringing Atlanta audiences the first full season of Broadway in two years, and they are in for a treat with this one! The combination of Atlanta debuts, exciting new shows and familiar favorites makes this a can’t-miss lineup.”
"Pretty Woman: The Musical"
- Sept. 13 to 18, 2022
"Pretty Woman: The Musical," based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, springs to life with a creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).
"Chicago"
- Oct. 21 to 23, 2022
There’s never been a better time to experience "Chicago," Broadway’s razzle-dazzle smash. This triumphant hit musical is the recipient of six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, a Grammy, thousands of standing ovations and now the #1 longest-running American Musical in Broadway history.
"Anastasia"
Dec. 6 to 11, 2022
From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic "Ragtime," this dazzling show transports audiences from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. "Anastasia" features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a new score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens based on original direction by Tony Award-winner Darko Tresnjak with choreography by Peggy Hickey and tour direction by Sarah Hartmann.
"Hadestown"
- Jan. 10 to 15, 2023
Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.
"Tina – The Tina Turner Musical"
- Feb. 21 to 26, 2023
This new musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock n’ Roll. "Tina – The Tina Turner Musical" is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.
"A Soldier's Play"
- March 28 to April 2, 2023
"A Soldier’s Play," the 1982 Pulitzer Prize-winning thriller by Charles Fuller, has rocketed back into the spotlight, thanks to this 2020 Tony Award-winning Best Revival from Roundabout Theatre Company.
In 1944, on a Louisiana Army base, two shots ring out. A Black sergeant is murdered and a series of interrogations triggers a gripping barrage of questions about sacrifice, service, and identity in America.
"Moulin Rouge! The Musical"
- April 19 to 30, 2023
Directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! With a book by Tony Award winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine; and choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical—it is a state of mind.
"Hairspray"
- May 30 to June 4, 2023
"Hairspray" is the Tony Award-winning musical about 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960’s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including “Welcome to the 60’s,” “Good Morning Baltimore,” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat,” this new touring production reunites Broadway’s award-winning creative team, led by Director Jack O’Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell, to bring "Hairspray" to a new generation of theater audiences.
"Wicked"
- July 5 to 30, 2023
"Wicked," the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz... but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin — smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, "Wicked" — the untold true story of the Witches of Oz — transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story.
For more information and to join the waitlist for tickets, visit www.broadwayinatlanta.com.
