Drivers have begun to seen changes along I-285 and SR 400 after months and months of construction, but more changes and improvements are down the road.
Dubbed 'Transform 285/400,' the project is designed to help reduce traffic congestion and enhance safety in the area near the I-285/SR 400 interchange in metro Atlanta. This project adds new flyover ramps, new collector-distributor lanes, and other facilities to aid east-west travel along I-285 and north-south travel along SR 400.
Neighbor Newspapers has broken down some of the top aspects of the projects along I-285 and SR 400 and what changes drivers will see in the future.
What's been completed?
The Georgia Department of Transportation completed the new bridge from I-285 EB to SR 400 NB at the end of July. The new bridge places drivers into the CD lanes to continue onto SR 400 NB just past Abernathy Road.
Motorists traveling north on 400 to Abernathy can now used a dedicated ramp structure over the CD lanes. This exit is nearly a mile earlier than the previous exit and officially opened to drivers in July. GDOT removed the existing 400 ramp and shifted traffic back to the mainlines.
The I-285 WB off-ramp to Peachtree Dunwoody Road also opened this May. Drivers can now use the new off-ramp — set around a mile earlier — while helping alleviate traffic in the main lanes. Phase 2 of this project is slated to be completed this month.
What's next?
State Route 400 appears to have the largest amount of projects, including paving, traffic lane shifts, the North Springs MARTA station, noise barriers and Mount Vernon Hwy. Temporary ramps and CD lanes will be repaved and noise barriers will continue to be built. According to GDOT, the remaining work for noise barriers includes the installation of the remaining post and panels, painting, installing doors, and flashing as well as final grading and the installation of concrete ditches.
GDOT is also nearly finished with the Mount Vernon Hwy work, which included demolishing the old bridge and building the new one. GDOT still has to complete roadway tie-ins to the bridge, utility work, and widening to incorporate the two lanes in eastbound and westbound directions.
At Peachtree Dunwoody Road, construction of two lane configurations before the I-285 lane reductions will continue. Drivers can expect the opening of multiple lanes expected in mid-late Fall. Pedestrians and cyclists can expect continued progress along the shared-use path being constructed along SR 400 NB at Johnson Ferry Road ending at Peachtree Dunwoody Road.
GDOT said it will continue opening elements of the project as they are completed. Major openings of ramps, bridges, and CD Lanes will continue to open throughout 2022 and into 2023.
Full closures and ramp closures on the Abernathy Rd exit will be scheduled for the remaining work. Bridge construction will continue and GDOT aims to have the diverging diamond complete by the end of 2022.
According to GDOT, the majority of work on I-285 and on SR 400 is anticipated to be complete by the end of 2023.
