Buckhead Village Precinct opens its doors at One Buckhead Plaza
Buckhead group Dickens, Durrett

(L to R) Cousins Properties CEO and Buckhead Coalition member Colin Connolly, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, APD Chief Rodney Bryant, Buckhead Coalition president and CEO Jim Durrett and Zone 2 Commander Major Andrew Senzer at the One Buckhead Plaza Jan. 13, 2022.
View from One Phipps Plaza

Employees will have a view of Buckhead from the One Phipps Plaza Tower opening this fall.
Buckhead Theatre Stock
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.