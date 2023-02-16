"Rising crime" has become a catch-all phrase, especially in large cities like Atlanta. In Buckhead, crime rates have been front and center in the fight for Buckhead to secede from Atlanta. But what does crime in Buckhead actually look like?
According to Atlanta Police Department Zone 2 section commander Major Ailen Mitchell, violent crimes aren't as frequent as perceived.
APD Zone 2's precinct is nestled in the heart of Buckhead at 3120 Maple Dr N.E. and is the main precinct in Zone 2. The main precinct is home to around 90 officers. Zone 2 — which covers Buckhead, West Midtown, Lenox Park and Piedmont Heights — also has smaller precincts at Lenox Mall and the newest one at Buckhead Village.
Violent crimes such as murder, rape and aggravated assault are the lowest in Zone 2 compared to the whole city. In 2021, Mitchell and his team won the crime reduction award for the city, with crime down 7%. Zone 2 won the award again in 2022, with crime down 14%.
According to Mitchell, shoplifting was the only crime in which Zone 2 ranked higher in. Around 40% of crime in Zone 2 is vehicle break-ins, with another 10% of crimes being vehicle theft.
Mitchell said residents can prevent vehicle-related crimes by locking their cars and keeping items like keys and firearms out of view. Don't leave your car running, even if it's just to run into a store, he said. Residents can also register their surveillance cameras at ConnectAtlanta.org. Most importantly, if residents see something suspicious, call 911 or APD's nonemergency number at 404-658-6666.
"Violent crime is extremely low when you compare us to the other five zones, but the difference is we're in Zone 2 — we're in Buckhead," Mitchell said. "Stuff is going to get media attention and social media is everything — the NextDoor neighbor apps, the Citizen and just a variety of different ways that people get their news (like) Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter. It's just more in your face than 10 years ago."
Mitchell said there have been numerous times where crime is recorded and posted to social media channels like ATLScoop or GAFollowers before 911 is called. Sometimes he's found out about an incident through social media sooner than from dispatch.
"You hear about things a lot faster and more often than you used to and so that creates the perception that crime is out of control and that there's a lot of crime," Mitchell said. "But if you look at the data, you can see that year-over-year crime has went down."
Not only that, but rumors spread like wildfire on social media. Mitchell tells his officers, "Block out the noise, just come to work, clock in and do your job. Don't worry about what's going on social media."
While violent crimes may be lower, Zone 2 and the rest of the city are struggling with juvenile crime. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has dubbed 2023 the Year of the Youth and launched campaigns to get kids off the streets and into jobs, mentorship programs and extracurricular activities. Last summer, the city hired 3,007 teens.
Mitchell and his team see a lot of juveniles use MARTA and get off Lindbergh, Buckhead and Lenox stations. Some of them, he says, are getting off to shop while others are getting off to commit crimes. Officers won't know what the kids are traveling to Buckhead for unless they interact with the kids. Mitchell encourages his team to talk to them, ask them how they're doing, ask them their name, and invite them to youth services like the Police Athletic League, Midnight Basketball or the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta.
"It's just one kid at a time," Mitchell said. "If we can change one child's life, that will make a difference... I'm living proof, an example of that."
As a child in Los Angeles, Mitchell saw many peers committing crimes and people becoming involved with gangs. Mitchell grew up with a single, working mother and no father, so he was often in after school programs. The local police officers and the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, he says, are what kept him out of trouble.
"At the end of the day, a lot of the juveniles just don't want to be in bad situations," he said. "They don't want to live in poverty. They want to eat three meals a day. They want to have a roof over their head. They want to know where they're sleeping at night...they just want to live basic, normal, clean lives. Whoever is offering them that or path to that, that's what they're choosing, so I think the police, along with the community, has to offer them a different path."
So what can Buckhead residents do to help? Mitchell says the community can help form relationships with the police and the teens coming into the neighborhood through mentorship programs, community programs, faith based programs and more.
"Buckhead is a great neighborhood and a great community within the city of Atlanta," Mitchel said. "I think Buckhead — just like all the other neighborhoods in Atlanta — it's what makes Atlanta great. It's a part of the fabric of the culture of the city, just like Midtown and East Atlanta and Grant Park and Edmond Park and Vinings and all these other parts of the city of Atlanta. Buckhead enhances our appeal to the nation."
