The Weber School is mourning the loss of Eitan Pallu Force, 17, who died during football practice Sept. 21.
Force, the team's captain, died due to a medical emergency during the school's flag football game that day, according to the family.
“The Weber School is mourning the tragic loss yesterday of a member of our Senior class," Head of School Rabbi Ed Harwitz said. "Last night and this morning, students, faculty, staff, and parents came together in solidarity and meaningful reflection and prayer."
Harwitz said the school has partnered with Jewish communal agencies and mental health resources to provide teams of therapists, counselors, and rabbis to help its students. staff and families.
"We are deeply grateful for the expressions of love and support that so many throughout greater Atlanta have shared upon hearing this tragic news," Harwitz said. "At this time, Weber’s singular concern is to care for our grieving community."
Force also attended The Epstein School and excelled in sports and academics. Force was recently elected to National Honor Society and loved music, sports and travelling, having visited Israel, England, Italy, Spain and more.
"Throughout his too-short life, Eitan never stopped challenging himself and, in doing so, motivating those around him," Force's obituary reads. "Eitan's superpower was being able to make everyone around him better."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.