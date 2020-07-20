A boy selling bottled water at a busy Buckhead intersection was hit by a car over the weekend in a hit-and-run incident, the Atlanta Police Department stated.
According to a preliminary police report, July 18 at about 12:45 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call about a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Lenox and Peachtree roads.
“Upon arrival, officers located a 9-year-old male with an ankle injury, and the vehicle involved was no longer on the scene, the report stated, adding the boy said he was selling bottled water at the time of the incident.
The boy, whose name is not being released because he’s a minor, was treated by Grady Memorial Hospital’s EMTs at the scene.
The 9-year-old is part of a group of boys, mostly teenagers, selling water bottles at intersections across the city and nicknamed the water boys. In the past week, two were arrested by the police for assaulting or threatening drivers and/or passengers in Buckhead, and a third teen is wanted in a shooting incident in the city’s southwest area.
