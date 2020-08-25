The city of Sandy Springs will host a series of virtual public open house meetings to seek input on concepts for four shopping centers located in the city’s north end.
There are three draft concepts for each shopping center. The concept plans intend to illustrate how the community’s vision for redeveloping the north end can be realized through a variety of recommendations, uses and intensities for the four shopping centers within the study area. The designs are not development proposals by the property owners, but rather illustrative concepts that might spur the highest and best uses of key properties in this redevelopment area.
Each plan will include economic analysis based on market conditions, and will consider the financial feasibility of including how to add additional households within the district, looking at a variety of housing types at a variety of price points. Adding affordable housing to the area is one of the issues at hand for the north end.
Following an in-person public meeting March 5, the city hosted online design activities in June to get more feedback from the public. The four shopping centers are all examples of suburban blight.
To provide ample opportunity for public input, draft concepts will be released using a phased schedule. The feedback will be used to help design final conceptual plans. The community will have a chance to provide their opinion on those plans late this fall.
The virtual open house meetings are as follows:
♦ North Ridge (8331 Roswell Road): Aug. 24 through 31
♦ River Springs (8765 Roswell Road): Aug. 31 through Sept. 7
♦ North River (8830 Roswell Road): Sept. 7 through 14
♦ North Springs Center (7330 Roswell Road): Sept. 14 through 21
To access the virtual open house meetings and submit comments, visit http://spr.gs/northend.
Based on public feedback so far, the design goals and principles of the north end are to:
♦ Ensure a variety of housing options to accommodate all types of residences.
♦ Attract and support local small businesses in the north end.
♦ Improve multimodal connectivity throughout the north end, starting with the four sites and Roswell Road.
♦ Model how mixed-use (retail, office, housing and institutional uses and greenspace) environments can work in Sandy Springs.
♦ Build upon existing green spaces and parks to create a cohesive public space network.
