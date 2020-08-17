The city of Sandy Springs will host a virtual open house this week to give individuals the opportunity to provide input on its proposed concepts to improve access and connectivity to the Chattahoochee River.
It will be available to view online anytime from Aug. 17 through 23. The open house will begin with a short video, followed by an overview of the project’s vision and goals and then a presentation of the concepts and chance for public feedback. Input gathered will be used in finalizing conceptual plans.
The open house can be accessed by visiting http://spr.gs/riverfront.
Creating access to the Chattahoochee and its public lands is one of six strategic initiatives recommended by the north end redevelopment task force in 2018, as part of an effort to revitalize the northern end of Sandy Springs. This planning effort by the city is designed to explore the potential for improving access and connectivity to the river, trails and parks.
The feasibility study includes identifying possible locations and methods to create access to the Chattahoochee in topographically challenging areas, and seeks to determine how to connect these areas to the city’s trail master plan.
The final plan is expected to include a comprehensive review of existing conditions, a concept plan for each site identified and a pathway for approval from regulatory agencies that govern properties in the river corridor.
