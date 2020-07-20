The city of Sandy Springs plans to raise property tax rate by 0.64% over the rollback millage rate for fiscal 2021, which started July 1.
Due to the tax increase, the city will host three public hearings, as mandated by state law, allow the public to weigh in on change. The hearings will take place Aug. 4 at 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Aug. 11 at 4 p.m., and will be held online only due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sandy Springs’ millage rate of 4.731 is set in the city’s charter and has not changed since incorporation. In announcing the public hearing dates, the city council announces its intention to increase the property taxes it will levy this year by less than 1% (0.64%) over the rollback millage rate, which under state law is termed a tax increase, even though the tax rate is unchanged. The city’s property tax revenue hike is based primarily on new or improved buildings within the city and a modest increase in property values.
Each year, the Fulton County Board of Tax Assessors is required to review the assessed value for property tax purposes of taxable property. When the trend of prices on properties that have recently sold in the county indicates there has been an increase in the fair market value of any specific property, the board is required by law to re-determine the value of such property and adjust the assessment. This is called a reassessment.
When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires that a rollback millage rate must be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year's digest that last year's millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred.
The budget tentatively adopted by the city of Sandy Springs’ mayor and council requires a millage rate higher than the rollback millage rate; therefore, before the city can finalize the tentative budget and set a final millage rate, the public hearings must be held.
To access each meeting, visit the following websites:
♦ Aug. 4 at 7:30 a.m.: http://spr.gs/spe842020
♦ Aug. 4 at 6 p.m.: http://spr.gs/mcc842020
♦ Aug. 11 at 4 p.m.: http://spr.gs/spe8112020
For more information, visit www.sandyspringsga.gov.
