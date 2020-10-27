If you want to weigh in on the city of Sandy Springs’ concepts for four blighted shopping centers in its north end, here’s your last chance.
The city will host a virtual public input meeting Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. to display the final draft mixed-use conceptual plans for the following shopping centers:
♦ Northridge (former Kroger at 8331 Roswell Road)
♦ Former Loehmann’s Plaza (8610 Roswell Road)
♦ North River (8830 Roswell Road)
♦ North Springs (former Big Lots at 7330 Roswell Road)
The meeting will consist of a short presentation summarizing how community input, both from previous meetings, emails and through the city’s website, has been incorporated into the presented designs. Information will also be shared to ensure that future development plans can be financially viable for private developers to implement.
The presentation and concepts will be posted on the city’s website after the meeting, and community members can provide public comment until Nov. 16.
A final report, including public comments, preferred concepts and implementation recommendations, is expected to be presented at a December city council meeting.
The concept plans are intended to illustrate how the community’s vision for reimagining the north end can be realized through a plethora of recommendations, uses and intensities for the four shopping centers within the study area. Three draft concepts were developed for each shopping center.
The designs are not development proposals by the property owners, but rather illustrative concepts that might spur the highest and best uses of key properties in this redevelopment area. Each plan includes economic analysis based on market conditions, and considers the financial feasibility of including the addition of a variety of housing types at different price points. Community advocates have encouraged the city to include affordable housing in the plans.
For more information on the meeting or to participate, visit spr.gs/northern.
