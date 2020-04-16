Post 3 at-large Atlanta City Councilman Andre Dickens and Atlanta Department of Transportation Commissioner Josh Rowan will co-host a Vision Zero virtual town hall meeting April 16 at 5:30 p.m. via videoconference, and residents are invited to participate.
At the town hall Dickens and Rowan will talk about the city’s Vision Zero plan, which aims to eliminate traffic fatalities and injuries, enhance safety and increase mobility. Representatives from the Atlanta Police Department, the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition, the Atlanta Planning Advisory Board, the National Association of City Transportation Officials and the Safe Routes to School program will also speak.
March 25, the council’s transportation committee unanimously approved legislation to adopt a Vision Zero road safety program and framework in Atlanta (Legislative Reference No. 20-O-1239).
The plan includes reducing the speed limit to 25 mph on all local roads, collector and downtown/midtown arterials except where otherwise posted, and on a state route or where there is a conflict with the state list of roadways approved for use of speed detection devices. The legislation is set to be considered during the full council meeting April 20.
Residents can provide comment during the town hall through Zoom by visiting bit.ly/VisionZeroATL or on the Atlanta City Council’s Facebook page at @atlcouncil.
