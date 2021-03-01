The city of Sandy Springs will hold a virtual public meeting March 11 to provide the community with an update of the city’s trails master plan.
The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. and will include information on trail design and alignment and an implementation timeline.
In 2019 the city partnered with the Sandy Springs Conservancy and the Path Foundation to develop a citywide trails master plan. The plan identifies 31.4 miles of proposed greenway trails, side paths and neighborhood greenways that will connect to 12 schools, 15 parks and greenspaces and even neighboring jurisdictions. The 10-year implementation plan includes seven miles of trails.
Expansion of the city’s trails system was included as a recommended priority in the comprehensive recreation and parks master plan approved in 2018. With more than 950 acres of parkland, Sandy Springs residents and visitors of all ages can enjoy the many activities found in any one of the city’s more than 20 parks.
The Sandy Springs Recreation and Parks Department, in partnership with the National Park Service, maintain trails for hiking and exploring along the city’s 22 miles of the Chattahoochee River shoreline.
For more information on the meeting, including how to participate, visit http://spr.gs/trails.
