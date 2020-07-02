The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) and Atlanta Department of Transportation will present their respective 90-day road closure detour plans for the Northside Drive bridge replacement project at Peachtree Creek near Woodward Way during the Atlanta Neighborhood Planning Unit C board’s Zoom meeting July 7 at 7 p.m.
The road closure is tentatively set to start Sept. 8. To join the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/93445116340#success. The meeting ID is 934 4511 6340, the one-tap mobile number is 646-558-8656 and the access code is 93445116340#.
To view the board meeting agenda, visit https://atlmemorialpark.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/NPU-C-July-Final-I.pdf.
The construction of the 15-foot-wide utility bridge, which will also become a pedestrian bridge when complete, is tentatively scheduled to open late this summer. Once the utility bridge is completed, contractors will begin the project’s third phase, construction of the new roadway bridge on Northside.
It will have two 10-foot lanes, a 10-foot left-turn lane, a two-foot shoulder, a four-foot bike lane, a five-foot sidewalk on the western side from Wesley Drive to the bridge and a five-foot shoulder on the eastern side.
The overall project is expected to be completed in August 2021.
