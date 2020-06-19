The Atlanta City Council’s community development/human services committee will host a virtual work session on the city’s tree protection ordinance rewrite June 25 at 10 a.m.
The city is considering making changes to its tree ordinance for the first time in 21 years, and since 2019 it has hosted several meetings to get residents’ input on the plan. Some of the complaints residents have about the current ordinance are:
♦ Enforcement of the existing tree ordinance is inadequate.
♦ The fees developers pay to remove trees are way too low.
♦ Clear-cutting residential lots is leading to bad flooding on nearby properties.
Residents can access the work session one of the following ways: via conference bridge by calling 1-877-557-6743, conference ID No. 8315991256, or online by visiting citycouncil.atlantaga.gov or the council’s YouTube channel or its Facebook or Twitter pages via @atlcouncil.
The public may leave comments about the work session or the ordinance by calling 404-330-6042. Messages over three minutes long will not be accepted, and the public comment period will close two hours before the work session starts.
For more information on the ordinance, visit http://bit.ly/2Wbc8nU. Questions about the ordinance can be emailed to the project team at treeordinance@atlantaga.gov.
