The city of Sandy Springs will host a March 22 virtual public meeting about proposed improvements to the intersection of Roswell and Abernathy roads. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.
According to a news release, the city has identified that intersection and the surrounding area as a top priority to address safety concerns because of the large number of past car crashes there.
The study area includes Roswell Road’s Abernathy and Sunny Brook Lane intersections, the Abernathy-Cherry Tree Lane intersection and the segment of Roswell Road from the southern driveway of the Abernathy Square shopping center (south of Abernathy Road) at Publix to Marsh Creek.
The project’s goal is to improve safety and operational efficiency at the intersection. After the meeting, the proposed improvement plan will be posted online at www.sandyspringsga.gov for public comment until March 29.
To register to attend the meeting, visit http://spr.gs/abernathy.
