The Atlanta City Council and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms are hosting a conference call May 14 at 11:30 a.m. to provide updates on the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The public can tune into the meeting by dialing 1-877-579-6743 and entering Conference ID number 8315991256. The call will be simulcast on the council’s website and Facebook and Twitter pages at @atlcouncil and on Comcast Channel 26.
