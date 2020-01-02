The Atlanta Memorial Park Conservancy will host a meeting on the Northside Drive bridge replacement project Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Buckhead.
The conservancy is a nonprofit that aims to maintain and improve the Buckhead park, and representatives of the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) and the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management will provide updates on the long-awaited project at the meeting.
The meeting will be held one day after C.W. Matthews Contracting Co., a GDOT contractor, will begin construction on the long-awaited project, though some work has already been done, according to a news release.
C.W. Matthews will execute daytime lane closures as needed on Northside Drive near Woodward Way for construction of the utility bridge. Motorists and residents can expect single daytime lane closures during the week between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to ensure safety for workers and drivers through the area.
The construction of the 15-foot-wide utility bridge, which will also become a pedestrian bridge when finished, is tentatively scheduled for completion late this summer. Once the utility bridge is done, contractors will begin Phase 3 of the project and construct the new roadway bridge on Northside Drive.
The new bridge will include two 10-foot lanes, a 10-foot left-turn lane, a 2-foot shoulder, a 4-foot bike lane, a 5-foot sidewalk on the west side from Wesley Drive to the bridge and a 5-foot shoulder on the east side.
In a May news release, GDOT announced that due to delays regarding a series of utility relocations that were required before construction could start, the new bridge’s opening was pushed back from spring 2020 to spring 2021.
The bridge has been due for replacement for years.
“The type, size and depth of the bridge foundation is unknown and may be extremely susceptible to failure with deeper scouring of the stream bed,” GDOT previously stated regarding the bridge’s condition.
The church is located at 3003 Howell Mill Road NW in Atlanta. For more information, visit www.atlmemorialpark.org.
