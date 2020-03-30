If you want to hear more about the city of Atlanta’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19), here’s your chance.
According to an email sent by the city, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is allowing residents to listen in on her update to the Atlanta City Council regarding the city’s response to the virus via a conference call March 31 at 11:30 a.m.
The public may access the meeting through a conference bridge by calling this toll-free number: 1-877-579-6743 and then dialing conference ID number 8315991256.
According to the city's website, earlier this month Bottoms issued three executive orders to further protect the city from the virus. March 18, she issued an order to close City Hall to all essential and non-essential employees. One day later, she issued two more orders.
The first requires all bars and nightclubs that do not serve food, gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, live performance venues, bowling alleys, arcades and private social clubs to close. However, restaurants and bars that do serve food can continue to operate as long as it’s only for delivery, takeout or drive-through service.
The second order calls for suspending the booting and towing of vehicles in the city right-of-way, in an effort to assist restaurants and other eating establishments to continue to operate, and to allow delivery service workers to maintain and manage their operations in what is expected to be an increase in food delivery services.
