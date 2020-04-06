The city of Atlanta is hosting not one but two virtual town hall meetings April 7 to inform residents about its response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
The city’s first meeting will take place at 11:30 a.m. via conference call and will include the Atlanta City Council and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. It will include updates on how Atlanta is dealing with the virus in general.
The public can tune into the meeting by dialing 1-877-579-6743 and entering conference ID 8315991256. The public can also follow the meeting by the simulcast on Facebook and Twitter @atlcouncil.
The second meeting will be held at noon via the Zoom website and will include council members Andrea Boone (District 10), Marci Collier Overstreet (District 11), Michael Julian Bond (Post 1 at-large), and Andre Dickens (Post 3 at-large).
Moderated by entrepreneur Alicia Ivey, the meeting will include discussions on how small business owners can apply for virus relief loans. To register to participate, visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DXi10Z9uS-mHSpbxM4CDQQ. Space is limited, and advance registration is required.
Participants will hear from a panel of local leaders and business experts who will answer questions about how businesses can access new loans that are available amid the COVID-19 pandemic, how to incorporate these loans into a broader business plan, and information about when entrepreneurs can begin to think about economic recovery.
Other panelists for the virtual town hall include: Ashley Bell, entrepreneurship and policy advisor for the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council and the SBA Region IV administrator; Fulton County Commissioners Natalie Hall and Marvin Arrington Jr.; South Fulton City Councilman Corey Reeves; DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson; East Point City Councilman Joshua Butler; Unity National Bank’s George Andrews and PGV Advisors’ Sam Datta and Chris Clabby.
For more information, call 404-263-1721 or email pathforward2020@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.