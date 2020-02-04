The Medical Association of Atlanta is stepping up efforts to educate the public on the issue of teens smoking e-cigarettes by hosting Vaping Today, a town hall meeting Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. at North Atlanta High School in Buckhead.
According to a news release, vaping has claimed six lives in Georgia and nationwide has caused 2,506 lung injury cases requiring hospitalization. Stanford University’s Bonnie Halpern-Felsher, Ph.D., an expert on understanding and reducing adolescent and young adult substance use, will speak on evidence-based resources that can be used to help prevent and reduce youth use of e-cigarettes.
At the meeting, students, parents and physicians will examine why the vaping phenomenon happened, its impact on youths and learn the latest facts on the vaping crisis. They will also review the medical issues associated with vaping and discuss ways to help the addicted. The event is free and open to the public.
“Vaping was originally promoted as a safe alternative, but instead has caused a whole new set of issues along with long-term health effects that may not present themselves for years to come,” Deborah A. Martin, M.D., the association’s president, said in the release. "The MAA is committed to providing education to the public on health issues. Conversations about why vaping use has skyrocketed and how to help those addicted are very important right now.”
Dr. Justine Henao, a Georgia advocate for Parents Against Vaping E-cigarettes, the national volunteer organization founded in 2018 by three moms as a grassroots response to the youth vaping epidemic, said, “Flavored e-cigarettes like Juul – the market leader that patented the nicotine-salt technology that delivers nicotine more efficiently to the brain -- used social media marketing, young influencers, and kid-friendly flavors to target teens.
“When you consider that the FDA has allowed these highly-addictive and stealth-by-design flavored products to remain on the market largely unregulated, even with a May deadline to apply for approval, it’s no surprise that there are currently 5.3 million young people regularly vaping, which is a 135% increase in teen use of these products in the last two years.”
Members of Vaping: Attention To Prevention, a student-led nonprofit that aims to raise awareness and educate on the harmful effects of vaping, will show a short video and explain how teens can get involved with vaping prevention.
Amy Sedgwick, a north Georgia mom and nurse, will tell the story of how her teenage son had severe adverse effects to vaping with Juul products and how the family hopes this sharing will prevent it from happening to other teens.
Dr. Tina Shah, a board-certified pulmonary and critical care physician and the medical director of practice improvement at Wellstar Health System, will talk about Georgia vaping-related cases and national efforts to curb vaping. Dr. Atul Trivedi, a cardiologist at the Northeast Georgia Heart Center, will describe the effects of nicotine on the heart and blood vessels.
North Atlanta is located at 4111 Northside Pkwy. NW in Atlanta. For more information, www.facebook.com/events/3398442323560131/.
