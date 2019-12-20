The Sandy Springs Police Department announced it has arrested a suspect accused of breaking into automobiles and stealing items from them.
The arrest of Jiquial Green, 18, of Atlanta comes after the department used a bait car containing devices equipped with GPS tracking capabilities to help ensnare a suspect following an uptick in vehicle break-ins. When moved, the devices activate and tell officers a theft has taken place.
According to a news release, Dec. 17, officers were notified of an entering auto in progress in the area of River Vista Drive at about 8 pm. Officers arrived and saw a black Dodge Challenger leave the location.
One of the items stolen had a GPS tracking device in it. Officers were able to monitor the location of the vehicle and tracked it to an address on Conley Road in Clayton County. The Challenger, which police said was stolen, was recovered at that location.
The GPS-tracked device continued to move and officers followed it to an address on Forest Park Road in Atlanta. The Atlanta Police Department was notified and responded to the location. The North Metro SWAT team was activated and entered the house. Inside they found Green.
He was taken into custody without further incident, was charged with obstruction and was transported to the Fulton County Jail.
A second vehicle at the location was impounded, and several laptop computers and tablets were located inside it. Detectives are contacting the owners to return their property to them.
The bait car was donated to the police by a major insurance company, the release stated, and it will continue to be used in the future.
