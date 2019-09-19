The Sandy Springs Conservancy will host its sixth annual Thought Leaders Dinner Oct. 3 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at City Springs.
Keynote speaker Ellen Dunham-Jones, an internationally known author and urbanist, will address the audience about suburban redevelopment and other related topics. Dunham-Jones has been featured on the cover of Time magazine and has given popular TED (Technology, Education and Design) Talk.
Dinner is free but space is limited, so attendees must preregister. City Springs is located at 1 Galambos Way in Sandy Springs.
For more information or to preregister, visit https://conta.cc/2kTGlGy.
