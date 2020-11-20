A man threatening to jump off the top of a building in the heart of Buckhead has been convinced not to, ending a roughly three-hour standoff, the Atlanta Police Department announced.
According to a news release, on Nov. 20 at about 10:21 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call about a male suffering a crisis and threatening to jump at the location of 3110 Roswell Road.
“Upon arrival, officers located a male standing on the ledge of the roof of the Buckhead Theatre,” the release stated. “The male appeared to be suffering a mental crisis and was threatening to jump off of the ledge. SWAT officers and a crisis negotiator responded to the scene and were able to make contact with the male and bring him down safely without further incident.”
The male was identified as Paul Turner, 27, and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for further evaluation. The police stated no charges have been filed against Turner but the investigation is not yet closed.
During the standoff, the police temporarily closed Roswell and Sardis roads.
Individuals posted comments to the Concerned Citizens United Facebook page about the incident before Turner was talked out of jumping.
“Does anyone know what happened by the Buckhead theatre ? They have all the roads shut down . Ambulance, Police and fire trucks everywhere !!!” said one commenter, who included photos of the closed roads with their message.
Another said, “So sad, I hope they were able to convince him/her otherwise.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.