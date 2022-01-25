Update: Less than 24 hours after the baby was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting in northwest Atlanta, the Atlanta Police Department has arrested 22-year-old Dequasie Little for the murder of 6-month-old Grayson Fleming.
Little was arrested in Decatur and charged with aggravated assault and felony murder. Little was booked into the Fulton County jail Jan. 25. Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced the arrest during a joint press conference this afternoon, saying enough is enough.
"I wanted to give my heartfelt condolences to the family," Bryant said. "It is such a tragedy when we lose any citizen of this city, but when it's a child, it pulls even more at the heart strings of not just at the men and women of the Atlanta Police Department, but throughout the community. I've received numerous calls, text messages and prayers for not just the men and women working this case, but for the family as well."
When asked about Little's arrest, Bryant "his actions are not a surprise" and he will "leave it at that." The police chief said Little was indeed the shooter.
"Grayson Fleming Gray did not deserve to die yesterday," Dickens said. "Let that sink in."
"When the mayor and I were able to talk to the mother of this child, we were speechless," Bryan said. "What can you say to a mother who's lost a child to nonsense? To nonsense? We've got to do better, as the mayor says. We've got to do better...It's going to take all of us to stop this foolishness that we've seen."
According to Willis, the Fulton County District Attorney's Office is already working on 22 child homicides.
"Share that throughout this whole community that there's a mother and father that Chief and I — just on the other side of a police tape — we had to talk to a family right after this incident occurred. They were bystanders," Dickens said. "They had nothing to do with this — innocent — and here they are with blood on their hands and their clothes and we're talking to them, consoling them."
At around 2:35 p.m. Jan. 24, officers responded to the area of Anderson Ave NW and Tiger Flowers Dr NW where they found 6-month-old Grayson Fleming had been shot while in a vehicle. Police say the child was shot during a drive by incident but was not the intended target.
The child was rushed to Grady Hospital but pronounced dead. Homicide detectives responded and the investigation is continuing. Police are seeking assistance identifying a vehicle of interest that appears to be related to the shooting. The vehicle appears to be a light in color (possibly grey or white) Jeep SUV.
Bryant and Dickens spoke from the scene, both visibly upset.
Mayor @andreforatlanta offering support and condolences to the parents of the 6 month old killed by gun violence. Where the case stands on @wsbtv tonight at 11. pic.twitter.com/CZeccPdklZ— Dave Huddleston (@DaveHWSB) January 25, 2022
“These children are bearing the burden and the pain of adults who are choosing to use guns to solve disputes,” Dickens said. “The children are bearing this burden with their lives, and I’m here to ask, and to demand, that it stop right now.”
According to Dickens, Atlanta has had 12 murders so far this year, 11 of those carried out with a gun. This is also the third killing of a child under 6 years old this year.
A 22-year-old mother has been arrested and charged with second degree murder after her 1-yea…
"These children are bearing the brunt and losing their lives because adults are unable to settle their disputes without going to guns," Dickens said. "I'm demanding that it stop. I'm putting an end to this...but this...this hurts. It's a 6 month old child that we lost."
Bryant said the department spent the afternoon trying to console the child's mother.
“This is painful," Bryant said. "This one hurts for a...6-month-old to be riding down the street and become a victim to gun violence — random gun violence — between two people who can’t resolve a simple issue."
Police believe there are others involved in the indecent are are still looking for other individuals.
Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.
(2) comments
Big surprise.
Buckhead would be foolish to stay in Atlanta, annex out ! Atlanta is going to get much worse.
