Two of the people who were shot at Colony Square in Midtown have died and the suspect was arrested, police say.
Atlanta Police say the shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. Aug. 22. Officers found two people who appeared to have been shot. While at 1280 W. Peachtree Street, officers received another call of a person shot at 1100 Peachtree Street. Upon arrival there, officers located another person who appeared to have been shot.
The victims were taken to the hospital, where two were pronounced dead. The names have not yet been released and police do not know the condition of the third victim.
The woman was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and taken into custody without incident.
"We are grateful for the assistance of our public safety partners who assisted in this situation," APD spokesperson Officer TaSheena Brown said. "Specifically, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton County Marshalls Office, MARTA Police, Georgia State University Police, Georgia Tech Police Department, the ATF, Atlanta Fire Rescue Department and Grady EMS. With the help of our public safety partners and our extensive camera network, we were able to locate the suspect and safely apprehend her at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport."
Please advise residents to stay off of the streets in the midtown areas, specifically the areas between 12th St and Peachtree St NE and 15th St and W. Peachtree St NW.
We are working to gather information and will provide an update when available.
Police say they do not know what caused the shooting.
"It is unclear what led to the shootings," Brown said. "We are investigating the connection between the locations. We are working to determine whether the victims were targeted by the suspect or whether any of the victims were shot randomly."
The area has been opened back up, but police suggest drivers continue to avoid the area due to heavy traffic.
This is a developing story. Please stay tuned for updates.
