Unofficial results show Sandy Springs voters seem to have re-elected current mayor Rusty Paul.
Paul ended the night with 68.93% of votes and 6,532 votes more than opponent Dontaye Carter. Carter ended the night with 31.07% of votes and a total of 5,361 votes. Paul has claimed the victory and made a statement on his Facebook page.
"Thanks to the citizens of Sandy Springs for the overwhelming show of support tonight in re-electing me as your mayor," Paul wrote. "It shows the broad support for the collective vision of what Sandy Springs is and can be."
Carter also released a statement early Nov. 3 thanking voters and Sandy Springs for the support.
"Thank you, Sandy Springs, for everything," Carter said. "I decided to run for Mayor because I love the people of our city, and the outpouring of support I’ve received this past year has been nothing short of life-changing. While this is not the outcome we hoped for, we led an incredible grassroots movement with empathy, hope, and a vision for a brighter future. That momentum is here to stay."
Both Carter and Paul say they spoke to one another this morning on how Carter can stay involved with the city. Paul said he agreed to help with that and that Carter "worked hard and gave voice to a vision and concerns that needed to be heard."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.