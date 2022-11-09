Unofficial Nov. 8 election results show that Northside voters largely elected Democratic candidates, including Jason Esteves, Rep. Betsy Holland and Inga Willis.
In State Senate District 6, Esteves appears to have won the runoff against Republican Fred Glass with 56.55% of votes. District 6 includes Dobbins Air Base, Vinings, and parts of Marietta, Sandy Springs and Buckhead.
Esteves is the at-large representative and the outgoing Board Chair on the Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education and was re-elected to his third term last November. Esteves was the first Latino to be elected to Georgia school board in 2013 and said strong public schools, accessible and affordable healthcare, and economic opportunity are among his top priorities.
"I am honored to be the next state senator for SD6," Esteves said in a statement. "Thanks to my team of supporters, volunteers, staff, and contributors. I look forward to working hard to make Georgia a place where everyone has the opportunity to thrive."
District 54 voters appear to have re-elected incumbent Rep. Betsy with 57.8% of votes against Republican John Bailey. Bailey ended the race with 42.2% of votes. Holland represents most of Buckhead and Brookhaven.
"Thank you, HD54," Holland said in a statement. "I’m absolutely honored to be returning to the Gold Dome to represent you in the Georgia Legislature. To everyone who supported the campaign, I can’t thank you enough. Most especially, I’m grateful for a supportive family and wonderful network of friends and neighbors. We have so much work to do to make Georgia the best possible place to live, work and raise our families. I’m energized to roll up my sleeves in January!"
In State House District 55, Willis took home 78.32% of votes against Republican Samuel S. Lenaeus. District 55 stretches from Cascade Road to parts of Buckhead.
"Thank you Atlanta for Victory," Willis said in a statement. "It is my honor to be of service to you as State Representative Elect, as we chart the course for Georgia’s future. Thank you for your support, time, and door knocking. Now, more than ever- we (must) continue to move forward. For the district, for the state, for the people! We will all thrive in district 55."
Incumbent Marie Robinson Metze did not run for re-election.
Results are still unofficial at the time of publishing.
