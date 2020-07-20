The city of Sandy Springs has won the latest battle in an ongoing legal war between it and a trade association regarding its amended alarm ordinance.
The city July 20 announced a panel of three judges from the U.S. Court of Appeals’ Eleventh Circuit in Atlanta ruled in the city’s favor.
In their opinion, Senior Judge Barbara J. Rothstein and Judges R. Lanier Anderson III and Stanley Marcus wrote the city’s alarm ordinance is “rationally related to the city’s strong interests in reducing the number of false alarms that heavily burden its police and fire departments and wastes public resources.”
Georgia Electronic Life Safety & System Association Inc., a trade association, plus Safecom Security Solutions Inc. and Acom Security Co. LLP, sued the city in March 2018.
The city revised its ordinance in September 2017, because the model ordinance recommended by the alarm association and implemented by the city in 2013 proved to have no substantial impact in reducing the number of false alarms. In 2017, there were 9,802 calls to the 911 center by alarm companies with 99% of those false alarms.
The city also amended the ordinance again in June 2018, requiring alarm companies to provide true, confirmed verification through audio, video or in-person confirmation on intrusion (burglar) alarm activations before calling 911. That change took effect a year later to give alarm companies time to adjust.
In the lawsuit, the alarm companies and the association claimed the ordinance violated their constitutional rights by fining the alarm companies for the false alarms they reported to 911 on behalf of their customers. The city maintains it is trying to resolve a public safety crisis created by the alarm industry.
In its opinion, the Eleventh Circuit Court wrote the ordinance is an economic regulation that “does not burden any suspect classification or fundamental right.” The court also upheld the city’s appeal process for false alarms, citing the alarm industry failed to prove harm because the companies never attempted an appeal.
“False alarms have, for decades, placed a strain on public safety resources,” Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul said in a news release. “We are pleased that the appellate court recognized our efforts to provide a fair and reasonable solution to curb this waste on public safety efforts.”
In December 2018, the U.S. District Court dismissed the lawsuit and it was then appealed. The court opinion found substantive due process and legitimate governmental reasons for the ordinance and a rational basis for the city to believe the law furthers a legitimate purpose.
Since true verification took effect in June 2019, the 911 call center has received only 1,645 intrusion, panic or duress calls from alarm companies, with more than 99% of them remaining false alarms.
A voicemail message left with the association seeking comment on the judges’ decision was not immediately returned.
