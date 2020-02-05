Two organizations will co-host a demonstration and rally Feb. 5 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in front of U.S. Sen. David Perdue’s office in Buckhead to demand that he and U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, both Republicans, conduct a fair impeachment trial for President Donald Trump, also a Republican.
The Georgia Alliance for Social Justice, a local nonprofit that “works to mobilize collective action to create change at the local, state and federal levels,” according to its website, and Common Cause Georgia, a nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy group “that works to strengthen public participation in our democracy,” according to its website, will co-host the rally.
Activists are calling the trial without witnesses a “sham” and are opposed to how Georgia’s senators behaved in the matter.
“Sen. Perdue and Sen. Loeffler are a disgrace,” Caroline Stover, one of the rally organizers, said in a news release. “Last week, Perdue was called a ‘pathetic Trump lackey’ on national TV. Both he and Loeffler showed blatant scorn for the proceedings, violating their oath to do impartial justice. We’re holding them directly accountable for this stain on our democracy and will send the message that they’ll be voted out.”
Perdue’s office is located at 3280 Peachtree Road in the Terminus complex on the corner of Peachtree and Piedmont Road.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/333935847254211.
