Two streets in Midtown will be closed Oct. 5, when a five-story building will be imploded.
The Georgia Department of Transportation announced Southern Site Development LLC will close a portion of West Peachtree Street and Spring Street during the implosion at 1330 W. Peachtree St. A full street closure will be in place between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m.
The implosion will take place at 7 a.m., and all lanes on West Peachtree and Spring between 17th Street and 16th Street will be closed.
Motorists will be directed to take a detour route indicated around the implosion site. The Atlanta Police Department will manage traffic control, including advanced warning signs, message boards and road closures signs.
Also, the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) has announced it will suspend rail service on the Gold Line between the Lindbergh and Midtown stations and reroute four Midtown bus lines because of the implosion. MARTA will also temporarily close its Arts Center station.
