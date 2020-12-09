The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a double shooting that occurred during an attempted carjacking in Buckhead.
According to a preliminary report, Dec. 8 at about 12:10 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call about two individuals being shot outside the Peachtree Cleaners and Laundry at 1891 Peachtree Road in Buckhead.
When they got there, officers found two males, later identified as James Pope, 45, and Tanner Pope, 22, who each were shot in the shoulder while stopping a man from stealing a car. Both were alert, conscious and breathing and transported to a local hospital for treatment.
According to the preliminary report, Michael Stuckey parked his 2016 black Volvo SUV in the dry cleaner’s parking lot and left it running while inside. When he returned to his car, he saw a male suspect sitting in the driver’s seat.
“The suspect attempted to drive off, and that is when Mr. Stuckey opened the driver-side door of his vehicle and began to tussle with the suspect,” the report stated. “Two good Samaritans attempted to assist Mr. Stuckey with preventing the suspect from leaving the parking lot with his vehicle. While doing so, a second suspect pulled up in a silver Volkswagen Jetta and shot at the victims, striking (both) in their shoulders. The vehicle owner, Mr. Stuckey was uninjured.”
The first suspect then got into the Jetta with the second suspect and they sped off. Police later found the Jetta abandoned on Collier Road, and later determined it had been reported stolen in Smyrna.
Anyone with information on the suspects’ identity is asked to call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to its tip line at 404-577-8477 or online at www.stopcrimeatl.com. Callers do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.