Two Fulton County elections employees have been fired after allegedly shredding paper voter registration applications.
Fulton County Registration and Elections Director Richard Barron announced the termination of two employees who have allegedly shredded a number of paper voter registration applications received within the last two weeks.
Barron has also referred the actions of the two employees to the Office of Investigations within the Secretary of State’s Office.
Upon learning of the matter, Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts immediately reported it to the office of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for investigation.
“Elections are the most important function of our government,” Pitts said. “We have committed to transparency and integrity.”
Preliminary review suggests that employees may have checked out batches of applications for processing. Instead of fully processing them, in some instances the employees allegedly shredded some of the forms. Fellow employees reported this behavior to their supervisor on Friday morning and the employees were terminated the same day.
Anyone who attempts to vote in an upcoming election who is found not to be registered will be able to vote on a provisional ballot, and further investigation will follow.
Any Fulton County resident who has questions may contact the Fulton County Department of Registration and Elections at 404-612-7030.
