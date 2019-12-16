The Atlanta Police Department is seeking up to three suspects accused of shooting two boys ages 11 and 18 in Buckhead Dec. 14.
According to a police report, officers responded to a 911 call at about 8:20 p.m. regarding an individual being shot at 9 Peachtree Ave. When they arrived, they found two boys who were each shot twice, with the 11-year-old hit in the leg and the 18-year-old shot in the abdomen and right arm. The pair heard gunfire outside their home and went outside to see what was happening.
“Once they were outside, a group of two to three males, who were shooting, fired upon them. The suspects then entered a vehicle and fled the scene,” the report stated, adding the 11-year-old was sent to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston and the 18-year-old was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. “Both victims were stable, alert, conscious and breathing.”
In a follow-up statement, the police stated they believe the two males were targeted after they were part of a group of students who have “an ongoing feud with students attending the same local school.”
"At least one witness involved in the ongoing dispute (who was not injured) is being uncooperative with investigators. Our investigators are checking video cameras in the area to identify suspects and continue to work the case today,” the police stated.
The police have not named the school the males attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.