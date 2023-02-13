TurningPoint Breast Cancer Rehabilitation will host its 22nd Annual Pink Affair benefiting the nonprofit March 18.
The gala will take place for the second consecutive year at the Intercontinental Buckhead Atlanta, 3315 Peachtree Rd. NE in Atlanta.
The festive evening includes a seated dinner, live and silent auctions, live entertainment, and dancing. A Golden ticket drawing - tickets are $100 each - will enable one lucky winner to spend a seven-night stay for two at a four diamond luxury resort in Mexico.
Auctioneer Dean Crownover returns and will lead the live and silent auctions and then Fulton County Commissioner Dana Barrett returns as well in her role as emcee.
"Following two virtual events during Covid, we returned to an in-person Pink Affair in 2022, and we could not have been more pleased by how the evening went," founder and chair of the Pink Affair Kathy Smith said. "We are excited about the momentum being generated for this year's event and with some of the new things we will be implementing, including our theme 'Celebrating Our Stars.' In fact it's very possible we can surpass the exceptional results of 2022 and thus support more patients in need of the critical survivorship services offered by TurningPoint Breast Cancer Rehabilitation. If you haven't yet purchased your tickets, please do so now as they are going to sell out."
Sandy Springs-based TurningPoint Breast Cancer Rehabilitation is the only nonprofit organization in metro Atlanta and the southeast created to address a gap in breast cancer rehabilitation for both the physical and emotional aspects of recovery. TurningPoint’s mission is to improve the quality of life for women and men impacted by breast cancer by providing and advocating for specialized, evidence-based rehabilitation while minimizing socioeconomic, racial, cultural, and geographic barriers to care. Its financial assistance program guarantees that no patient is ever turned away due to an inability to pay.
Proceeds from the Pink Affair will be directed to TurningPoint's delivery of reduced-fee and complimentary services, direct financial assistance that allows all patients access to care, and outreach programs to underserved and unserved patients. TurningPoint marks its 20th anniversary in September.
Sponsors include: Audi Atlanta, Emory Johns Creek, Empower Home Team, Empower Home Mortgage, Greif, Inlight Wealth Management, Oglethorpe Power Corp. Salon 512, and Wilmington Trust. For more information, please visit thepinkaffair.org, email thepinkaffair@myturningpoint.org or call 770-360-9271.
