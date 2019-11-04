President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign is working to give African American voters in metro Atlanta a voice in the 2020 election.
Donald J. Trump for President Inc. Nov. 4 announced it will launch Blacks Voices for Trump, a coalition dedicated to recruiting and activating black Americans in support of Trump Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. at the Georgia World Congress Center in downtown Atlanta.
"Black Americans have never had a better champion than President Trump,” Katrina Pierson, senior advisor at Donald J. Trump for President Inc., said in a news release. “The Black Voices for Trump coalition will be a national effort to mobilize and empower black Americans who support President Trump to help get the message of ‘Promises Made, Promises Kept’ into communities across America. Under President Trump, unemployment for African Americans has reached historic lows and nearly 1.4 million new jobs have been added for African Americans. Black Americans’ strong support for President Trump will ensure a second term for the president."
The coalition launch comes at a time when Trump is accused of racism and of inciting voters to act on those beliefs. But the White House has denied the president is a racist. White House spokesman Judd Deere Nov. 4 told the Associated Press the Trump administration has "repeatedly condemned racism, bigotry and violence."
The center is located at 285 Andrew Young International Blvd. NW, Atlanta.
