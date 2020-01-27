The Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard Jr. has announced the trial in the Sandy Springs rapes case against a former Alabama corrections officer will start this week.
According to a news release, jury selection in the trial against Matthew Moore, 50, is set to begin Jan. 28 before Judge Constance Russell in Fulton County Superior Courtroom 8F in downtown Atlanta.
Moore is standing trial for the rapes of two victims in Sandy Springs in 2010 and 2015, but he is accused of committing at least three other similar crimes in Cobb County, Alabama and Florida. The Sandy Springs case is the first time he is facing trial.
In a statement issued in April 2018, shortly after Moore was arrested, Sandy Springs Police Deputy Chief Keith Zgonc said detectives discovered a similar case from 2010 also in that city after arresting him for the 2015 rape. In both cases, Moore arranged to meet women through ads on websites such as Craigslist.com or Backpage.com before allegedly raping them, Zgonc said.
“Because of the similarities in suspect description, the manner of the assault and the fact that the second victim was contacted on Backpage.com, our detectives began researching this case and other similar cases both in the area of metro Atlanta and in the region,” he said.
