Fernbank Museum is set to debut its newly commissioned 'Tiny Door' during the popular, adult-only Fernbank After Dark event Sept. 9.
The installation of the creative, "fun-sized" artwork opens on the horizon of the museum’s 30th anniversary and will permanently add Fernbank to an impressive list of Atlanta partners that have become a part of the Tiny Doors ATL community since its inception in 2014.
Boasted as "bringing big wonder to tiny spaces," Tiny Doors ATL is an Atlanta-based art project by artist Karen Anderson Singer. Businesses and public locations, alike, have been debuting their own Tiny Doors ATL showpieces, inevitably carving themselves a permanent space in Atlanta culture. The small installations are meant to reflect the spirit, architecture and other unique elements of the surrounding community. Fernbank’s Tiny Door will surprise guests as they make their way along the nature paths outdoors in WildWoods.
Framed with Giganotosaurus claws — a depiction relating to the famous Giants of the Mesozoic skeletons that fill Fernbank’s Great Hall—Fernbank Museum’s Tiny Door will be the newest 7-inch, one-of-a-kind installation. The sculpture will be added to Tiny Doors ATL’s map, which is a popular go-to for tourists and locals alike.
Artist Karen Anderson Singer holds a key to the City of Atlanta for her work bringing communities together through interactive public art.
"When Fernbank inquired about a Tiny Door, I jumped at the chance to create a piece for such an iconic Atlanta institution," Singer said. "The design of this Tiny Door is outside of the typical architecture-only style, with lots of animal-like features. There are giant Giganotosaurus claws holding the door in place, windows that resemble eyes, and hardware that looks like the nostrils of a large reptile! I hope that adults and children, alike, will stop by the Tiny Door and take a moment to engage with their imagination."
Going even farther in her creative process in recent years, Singer has added an augmented reality component to some of her newest installations. Known as "Atlanta’s Home to Dinosaurs," Fernbank chose to highlight its iconic dinosaurs, including a virtual peek into the incredible dinosaur discoveries that await museumgoers every day, better allowing the museum to showcase the content that it brings to the Atlanta community.
"It’s been a pleasure to work with such a talented local artist like Karen on Fernbank’s own Tiny Door," Exhibits Designer, Emily Shroeder said. "Her whimsical, unique art connects people throughout Atlanta and inspires creativity. Fernbank’s Tiny Door will have a huge impact on visitor connectivity in Atlanta and we’re excited to add an augmented reality component that will bring the famous dinosaur skeletons inside Fernbank to life!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.