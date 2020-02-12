The city of Sandy Springs is becoming synonymous with the word “art,” lately especially visual art.
In addition to including a performing arts center in the design of its new City Springs complex, which opened in 2018, the city recently has displayed paintings on loan from a local gallery and purchased four sculptures to exhibit outside in its City Green park.
Mayor Rusty Paul said it’s part of an effort to further unite the community.
“It’s about creating quality of life,” he said. “Visual arts and performing arts both contribute significantly to the quality of life.”
Paul spent four years in Washington working for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and would often take breaks at the Hirshhorn Sculpture Garden near the Smithsonian.
“I would go over there and just sit. In a large, busy, congested, active city, it was an oasis of quiet and peace,” he said, adding he hopes the public art and spaces in Sandy Springs mimic that feeling. “So creating these little islands of art and beauty, I think, enhance the quality of life and it does create that sense of a calming, peaceful environment.”
Art partners
At its Feb. 4 meeting, the Sandy Springs City Council voted 6-0 to approve spending $72,000 to purchase four of the nine sculptures currently on display at City Green as part of the city’s partnership with Art Sandy Springs, a nonprofit founded in 2008 and devoted to promoting the arts in the city.
Through the partnership, the city will display several art pieces in public spaces. Sandy Springs has budgeted $50,000 annually to pay for both the sculptures and their installation, and since that budgeting started with fiscal 2018, it had money left over to use to purchase four sculptures, though some installation costs are paid by the city’s parks and recreation department.
The nine sculptures were unveiled in May at the first concert in the City Green Live spring/summer series as part of ArtSS in the Open, an annual competitive sculpture program in which Art Sandy Springs gets entries from artists around the country.
The sculptures will be there until the last week in April, when the four the city purchased will be moved to their permanent locations and the remaining five will go back to the artists unless they are sold between now and then.
Before the May 15 City Green Live concert, the nine 2020 sculptures will be unveiled. The city is expected to purchase at least one sculpture annually as part of its partnership with Art Sandy Springs, and has allocated $50,000 per year to help pay for costs associated with the sculpture(s) and the ArtSS in the Open program.
The four 2019 sculptures the city bought are: “Optimistical” by Nathan Pierce of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; “Doppelganger” by Carl Billingsley of Greensboro, North Carolina; “Delilah” by Joni Younkins-Herzog of Athens and “Hand Plant” by Jack Howard-Potter of New York.
Cheri Morris, an Art Sandy Springs member and the chair of ArtSS in the Open, said the 2020 contest is going well so far.
The organization received 263 entries, which were screened for quality, safety and maintenance issues and narrowed down to a list of 50, which was sent to a jury of art experts including gallery owners, museum curators and well-known working arts, she said. Then they will be scored by the jury, and the top nine entries will be selected for the 2020 exhibit.
“Art benefits the human being,” Morris said of the partnership in general. “Public art brings proven economic development benefits. Art encourages children to learn and grow and make contributions to their community. And the city of Sandy Springs has put in place a commitment to become a city of the arts.”
‘Another gallery’
In December the city launched a quarterly art exhibit inside City Springs’ lobby, which Paul is calling “another gallery” in Sandy Springs. The first exhibit features paintings by Dr. Gary Bodner, a retired OB-GYN and Sandy Springs resident. Each exhibit inside City Springs will be rotated out quarterly. Bodner’s works, on loan from Anne Irwin Fine Art in Buckhead, are for sale.
“There’s a robust arts community in Sandy Springs a lot of people didn’t know about,” Paul said. “By (displaying) these sorts of (works) by Dr. Bodner (and others), it also gives those artists an opportunity to be seen.”
The public art in the lobby also includes staff attorney Kathy Williams’ donated portrait of the late Eva Galambos, the city’s first mayor, and a mosaic created by artist Sue Carlson and the community, tile by title, and showing the Sandy Springs logo. Through the city’s gifting program, it also has public art permanently displayed in two other parks.
The Marsh Creek Rain Garden’s iron gate was created by Andrew Crawford and donated by the Riverside West Garden Club, and Heritage Sandy Springs’ Heritage Green has two art pieces: a poly heart sculpture donated by a group in memory of Ruth Hackner and a bronze panther sculpture to commemorate the Sandy Springs High School class of 1964, created and donated by an artist in that class.
Paul said the city is working with the family of famed architect John Portman, a Sandy Springs resident who died in 2017, about finding ways to display his own artworks.
“They’re looking at how they might utilize that art and make it more publicly visible,” he said.
To top it all off, the city and Art Sandy Springs are partnering to host a competition to pick a large art piece that will adorn a two-story wall in City Springs’ lobby. It could be a two- or three-dimensional piece such as a painting or a sculpture, respectively. The city has an overall interior art budget of $100,000 for the first year, and it includes this piece.
The process to choose the winning entry will include a request for qualifications through the city.
“The call for entries will go out within a month locally and nationally,” Morris said. “From the responding group (of entries), a smaller group will be selected to submit design concepts. From that group, one will be selected to fabricate the actual piece.
“I would expect we would have no more than half a dozen (artists) submit a design for the RFQ process. From that small group the city will select the artist whose qualifications and whose concept designs are the best. The piece will be installed by the end of this year.”
Paul said the blank white wall is “just screaming, ‘Paint me! Sculpt me! Do something!’”
“The right piece can transform the interior of the lobby,” he said. “And I think if we do it right, people will come here not just because they’ve got city business. They’ll come here to enjoy some of the art we’ve got. It will become, for the lack of a better term, the city’s ‘Mona Lisa.’ That will be where everybody will want to come in, stop in and see it. That’s why we built this place.”
For more information on purchasing any of the art, visit www.artsandysprings.org.
