Three new races are coming to the Beltline in 2022 thanks to a partnership between the Atlanta Beltline Partnership and the Atlanta Track Club.
Registration opened today for the three races in the Atlanta BeltLine Race Series. Runners and walkers from beginners to experts will have an opportunity to tour the North, Westside and Eastside trails beginning April 23 with the Northside BeltLine 3K – 5K. That race will be followed by the Westside BeltLine 3K – 8K July 16 with the final race, the Eastside BeltLine 3K – 10K, on Nov. 12.
“Atlanta wouldn’t be Running City USA without the Atlanta BeltLine,” Atlanta Track Club’s CEO Rich Kenah said. “We are always excited to collaborate with non-profits that make health and fitness part of their mission. I’m looking forward to this series introducing running and walking to new participants while bringing more exciting options to Atlanta’s robust race calendar.”
Registration is available at early bird pricing through Jan. 1. All participants will receive an adidas technical shirt. Course maps and event day details will be released in early 2022.
The Atlanta BeltLine Partnership has historically held annual races on the Northside, Eastside and Westside trails, but suspended them in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.
“It’s a great pleasure to partner with the Atlanta Track Club to support the health and well-being of Atlanta residents,” Atlanta BeltLine Partnership Executive Director Rob Brawner said. “This new collaboration will deliver an exceptional race-day experience and help more people discover the BeltLine and its surrounding neighborhoods.”
Since 2019, the Atlanta BeltLine and Atlanta Track Club have hosted free weekly group runs and walks that visit different sections of the trail. The non-profits recently collaborated on the sold out Welcome to Westside Park 5K to celebrate Atlanta’s newest greenspace.
