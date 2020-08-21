The Georgia Coalition 2 Save Lives will host two events next week to honor individuals who have died of COVID-19 and their families.
First, the organization will hold the unveiling of the Loved Ones, Not Numbers Memorial Wall Aug. 24 at 7:30 p.m. at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in downtown Atlanta. The wall lists the names of the nearly 5,000 individuals in Georgia who have died of the virus. According to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s website, 4,902 have died as of Aug. 21.
The wall’s unveiling will be immediately followed by a candlelight march to the Georgia Capitol Building, where multi-denominational faith leaders will conduct a brief vigil with song, prayer and messages to Georgia lawmakers that “enough is enough,” a news release stated. The march is expected to start at 8 p.m., and the speeches and vigil will begin at 8:30 p.m.
“Georgia has experienced one of the highest COVID-19 death rates in the country, and we have the highest number of cases per capita in the U.S. right now,” the alliance’s Jana Johnson-Davis said in the release. “We need Governor (Brian) Kemp to realize these people are loved ones, not numbers and he must do everything in his power to stop the death rate and contain the virus.”
The coalition includes more than 100 groups comprised of lawyers, civil and human rights organizations, faith leaders, community members and elected officials working to save the lives of Georgians exposed to the virus by lobbying Kemp to make changes regarding residents’ health and safety amid the pandemic.
The wall was created through a donation from the AIDS Healthcare Foundation. Participants can also add their loved one’s picture and name to the coalition’s online Memorial Wall by visiting lovedonesnotnumbers.com.
Groups of up to 50 individuals, including press and speakers, can visit the wall during the unveiling. The center is located at 100 Ivan Allen Blvd., and the capitol building is located at 206 Washington St.
To register to attend the event, visit https://bit.ly/32bYEbD. To volunteer to help erect the wall, visit https://bit.ly/2QeXAOw.
