County and state officials and others on the front lines in the battle against the opioid crisis and substance abuse are coming to Sandy Springs Sept. 10 for a special town hall meeting.
The Together We Are Stronger Town Hall Forum, taking place at 5:30 p.m. at the City Springs Terrace Room, will focus on collaboration and partnerships to promote substance abuse prevention and recovery.
Speakers include representatives of the Fulton County Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Disabilities and the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Disabilities – State Opioid Response; Kim Leonard Mwansa, a certified nurse practitioner with a doctor of nursing practice degree, including vast experience in behavioral health and addiction medicine; Missy Owen, co-founder and CEO of the nonprofit Davis Direction Foundation Inc., which was established after the fatal overdose of her son, Davis Henry Owen, who died March 4, 2014; nurse practitioner Shara Mayberry, the practice manager for the Grady Memorial Hospital-Emergency Medical Service’s Mobile Integrated Health Division; Ryan Cole, five years of celebrating recovery; and Stephanie Kimsey, 2½ years of celebrating recovery.
Cole and Kimsey will tell their stories of addiction and how their recoveries evolved. Fulton and state behavioral health advocates will premiere public service announcements and prevention videos designed to reduce stigma associated with addiction while encouraging substance abusers, their families and loved ones to seek help and resources to assist with recovery efforts.
City Springs is located at 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2k96LUf or contact Opioid Coordinator Lynnette Allen at 404-612-3561 or lynnette.allen@fultoncountyga.gov.
