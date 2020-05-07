A man who had been missing since May 1 has been found safe, the Atlanta Police Department announced May 6. James David Brittain Sr., 73, was located at Atlanta Medical Center.
The police’s missing persons unit has called off the search for Brittain and cancelled a Mattie’s Call, an alert for a missing elderly or disabled individual, that was issued in an effort to find him. He was reported missing by his daughter.
Brittain, who lives in Franklin, was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta April 29 after suffering a stroke. He was last seen at Grady.
