A 6-month-old baby was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting in northwest Atlanta.
At around 2:35 p.m. Jan. 24, officers responded to the area of Anderson Ave NW and Tiger Flowers Dr NW where they found a 6-month-old child had been shot while in a vehicle. Police say the child was shot during a drive by incident but was not the intended target.
The child was rushed to Grady Hospital but pronounced dead. Homicide detectives responded and the investigation is continuing. Police are seeking assistance identifying a vehicle of interest that appears to be related to the shooting. The vehicle appears to be a light in color (possibly grey or white) Jeep SUV.
Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens spoke from the scene, both visibly upset.
Mayor @andreforatlanta offering support and condolences to the parents of the 6 month old killed by gun violence. Where the case stands on @wsbtv tonight at 11. pic.twitter.com/CZeccPdklZ— Dave Huddleston (@DaveHWSB) January 25, 2022
“These children are bearing the burden and the pain of adults who are choosing to use guns to solve disputes,” Dickens said. “The children are bearing this burden with their lives, and I’m here to ask, and to demand, that it stop right now.”
According to Dickens, Atlanta has had 12 murders so far this year, 11 of those carried out with a gun. This is also the third killing of a child under 6 years old this year.
"These children are bearing the brunt and losing their lives because adults are unable to settle their disputes without going to guns," Dickens said. "I'm demanding that it stop. I'm putting an end to this...but this...this hurts. It's a 6 month old child that we lost."
Bryant said the department spent the afternoon trying to console the child's mother.
“This is painful," Bryant said. "This one hurts for a...6-month-old to be riding down the street and become a victim to gun violence — random gun violence — between two people who can’t resolve a simple issue."
Bryant said they will not stop working this case and continue to work through the night to bring justice to the child's family.
Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.
