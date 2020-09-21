Several organizations are partnering to host three different free popup COVID-19 testing sites in the city of Atlanta.
First, on Saturdays through Oct. 31, District 9 Atlanta City Councilman Dustin Hillis is partnering with Springfield Baptist Church and CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) to host a series of testing events at the church, located at 1730 Hollywood Road in northwest Atlanta. The hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
Grove Park Renewal, a local nonprofit dedicated to providing affordable housing in the Grove Park community, and The Agape Center, which works to empower and support underserved families within Atlanta, are also partnering to host the events.
Testing will be available to those with or without symptoms. Pre-registration is not required. Test site is subject to early closure once the 500-test daily maximum is reached. Results are typically returned by text and/or email in two to six days.
For more information, visit www.coreresponse.org/covid-19/atlanta-ga.
Second, UnitedHealthcare of Georgia and Samson Tours have partnered to host two more mobile unit testing sites – one at Atlanta Tech Village, 3423 Piedmont Road in Buckhead, and the other at the King Plow Arts Center, 887 W. Marietta St. in west Midtown. Testing is open to the public – no appointment needed – and is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Atlanta Tech Village site will be open Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the King Plow Arts Center location will be open Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Testing is available for high-risk individuals, as prioritized by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as those at high risk for severe illness from COVID-19. But since you no longer have to be high-risk to be tested, anyone can be tested. For more information, visit https://covid-mobile.com.
Atlanta residents or business owners interested in having COVID Mobile perform testing at their location can visit https://covid-mobile.com/ for more information and scheduling.
