Five organizations will co-host a rally outside U.S. Sen. David Perdue’s office in Buckhead Aug. 18 regarding “the war on the post office,” according to a news release.
The Georgia Alliance for Social Justice, Indivisible Georgia Coalition, IndivisibleGA04, Indivisible Georgia Sixth District and Resist Trump Tuesdays are organizing the rally, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Terminus complex, 3280 Peachtree Road in Atlanta.
They are demanding Congress pass the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act (HEROES) Act, a $3 trillion stimulus package for COVID-19 relief, and the resignation of new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy amid claims DeJoy’s changes since taking the job in May have undermined casting mail-in ballots for the November presidential election.
The organizations are also asking for a statement from Perdue, a Republican from Sea Island, and Kelly Loeffler, R-Atlanta, his fellow U.S. senator from Georgia, that they condemn any attempts to undermine the postal service.
“As usual, Senator Perdue has failed to speak up in defense of his constituents in this time of pending crisis," Caroline Stover, one the co-organizers, said in the release. “Our ability to vote by mail during a pandemic is being threatened. Prescriptions, Social Security benefits, and VA benefits are being delayed. The responsibility for this is directly in the hands of our senators who have done nothing to try and stop it from happening."
Anyone planning to participate in the rally is required to wear a mask/face covering and practice social distancing. For more information on the rally, visit https://bit.ly/3kVxC0P.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.