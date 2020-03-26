The Atlanta Police Department announced it has arrested the second suspect in a recent shooting of a man in the Lenox Square mall food court parking lot in Buckhead.
According to a news release, Tyreese Brown, 23, was taken into custody by the Georgia State Patrol on Interstate 16 in Laurens County March 25. Brown was transported to that county’s jail and will be extradited to Fulton County to face the charges of aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
The first suspect, Shakeria King, 21, was arrested Feb. 20, also in Laurens County/Dublin, on the same charges.
In the Feb. 10 incident, according to a police report, at about 2:21 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call about an individual being shot at 3393 Peachtree Road by the front entrance to Bloomingdale’s at Lenox Square mall near the food court and security office. Officers talked to the shooting victim, who was identified as Sinzinkayo H. Sinzinkayo, and found he was shot in his left ribs.
Sinzinkayo was conscious and alert and was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.
According to the report, officers reviewed footage of security cameras in the food court parking lot, which showed Sinzinkayo at about 2:10 p.m. walk from his gray Buick to a white Ford Flex driven by Thierno Diallo and get into the front passenger seat.
“(Then) a white Nissan Altima was seen parking behind the vehicle shortly after,” the report stated. “Two unknown black males were seen talking around the two vehicles before one was seen retrieving something from the trunk of the Nissan. The subjects were then seen heading towards the Ford Flex where Mr. Sinzinkayo and Mr. Diallo were still waiting.
“Due to the alignment of the camera about 38 seconds were lost. Mr. Diallo and Mr. Sinzinkayo were then seen running in different directions from the Ford upon the camera focusing back toward the parking lot. The suspects were then seen retrieving what appeared to be a suitcase from the rear of the Ford and transferring it to the Nissan before they were seen driving off. No tag could be observed on the Nissan Altima.”
