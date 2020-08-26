The Sandy Springs Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying a female pedestrian who was killed when hit by a car in a recent hit-and-run incident on Georgia 400.
According to a news release, Aug. 19 at 2:42 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call in the area of 400 north near Spalding Drive regarding a pedestrian who had been hit by a car. There they found a deceased female victim on the highway.
“Sandy Springs Police traffic investigators, after speaking with witnesses and gathering evidence, were able to determine that the involved vehicle had fled the scene upon striking the victim,” the release stated.
The police have tried to identify the victim by contacting her next of kin but to no avail. The victim is described as a Black female in her 30s with short blonde-dyed hair, unknown height or weight and wearing dark clothing (either a black dress or a black shirt).
After being told by witnesses that a 2006-2007 Honda Civic hit the victim, the police stated its traffic investigators discovered the identity of the vehicle and driver responsible for the pedestrian’s death and located him.
The suspect is identified as Hugo Rodriguez-Perez, 34, of Douglasville, and he was arrested at his home without incident. His 2007 Honda Civic was impounded by the police for processing. Rodriguez-Perez has been charged with felony vehicular homicide in the first degree and felony hit and run, and other charges are forthcoming, pending the completion of the investigation.
Anyone with information on the victim’s identity is asked to contact Traffic Investigator Gilmore at SGilmore@SandySpringsGA.Gov or 770-551-6915.
