The Sandy Springs Police Department has arrested three suspects in an armed robbery case but is still searching for the fourth one.
According to a news release, officers responded to a 911 call about a robbery Jan. 25 at a business on Roswell Road near Abernathy Road.
“At 4:20 pm, three suspects entered the business and attempted to steal items from a display case,” the release stated. “As they were attempting to escape, one of the suspects was tackled by two citizens. They were able to hold him until officers arrived at the location.”
Two other suspects escaped in a vehicle driven by a fourth suspect. More officers located the car and, after a short chase, the second and third suspects were arrested on Glenridge Drive near Interstate 285. But the fourth suspect fled the scene, and detectives are trying to identify him or her.
The three suspects who were arrested have been identified as Antonio Collier, 40, of Atlanta; Antwan Dekarlos Robinson, 17 of Atlanta; and a 16-year-old juvenile male from East Point (he's not being identified because he's a minor). All three were charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, felony criminal damage to property, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, battery (two counts) and obstruction.
Anyone with information on the case and the fourth suspect is asked to call the police at 770-551-6900.
