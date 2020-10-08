A chiropractor has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting one of his patients, the Sandy Springs Police Department announced.
According to a news release, on Oct. 7, the chiropractor, identified as Rashad Sanford, 41, of Atlanta, was arrested by members of the department’s street crimes unit after obtaining a sexual battery arrest warrant.
The police launched an investigation Sept. 4 after a victim contacted them regarding an encounter between her and Sanford, a chiropractor with the Atlanta Spine Doctors’ Sandy Springs office located at 4 Concourse Pkwy., Suite 301.
“The victim went to the office for an appointment with the chiropractor,” the release stated. “Once there, the victim realized that she and the chiropractor were the only individuals in the office. During the encounter, the doctor undressed the victim and proceeded to touch her inappropriately throughout the appointment.”
The victim's identity is being withheld because the department does not release the identity of sexual assault victims. Detectives determined this is the second incident involving Sanford for similar allegations. He was charged with one count of sexual battery in September 2008.
The police are releasing information on the case for the purpose of identifying Sanford's other potential victims at his Sandy Springs practice. If anyone believes they have been victimized, contact Detective M. Burson at mburson@sandyspringsga.gov or 770-551-2570.
