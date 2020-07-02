The Sandy Springs Police Department said it has cracked one of the two unsolved murders in its 14-year history.
In a news release, the police announced it, with help from the U.S. Marshals Office, located and arrested a suspect in the 2018 murder of Kay Thomasson. James Christopher Jones, 24, was apprehended without incident at an address in Decatur July 2, less than a week after the two-year anniversary of Thomasson’s death.
Thomasson, 71, was murdered early in the morning at her Sandy Springs home on Old Woodbine Road in the Derby Hills neighborhood June 27, 2018. Jones was identified as the suspect after the police’s investigation utilized all technologies at its disposal, including DNA.
“This case was very complex, and our detectives worked non-stop to bring it to a successful conclusion with an arrest. We want to thank the U.S. Marshals Office for their continued partnership and support in making this arrest,” Sandy Springs Police Chief Ken DeSimone said in the release.
Jones was transported to the Fulton County Jail and has been charged with murder, murder during the commission of a burglary, aggravated assault with intent to murder, burglary in the first degree, false imprisonment and theft by taking motor vehicle.
Anyone who has additional information on this case is asked to contact Detective J.T. Williams at jtwilliams@sandyspringsga.gov or 770-551-6937.
The department’s other unsolved murder dates back to 2006, when an infant was found dead in a bag. In an interview last month regarding that case and the Thomasson one, Williams said both cases could be cracked this year.
“That is on the radar, and there’s some new DNA we’re getting a grant for through the city,” he said of a genealogical test for the baby case. “I strongly feel by Christmas, both of those cases will be solved.”
